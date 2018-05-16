Why Rob Parker Thinks Cavs Aren’t In Trouble, Will Win Series Vs. Celtics

LeBron James was clear that he “wouldn’t lose sleep” over the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

While many believe James should be worrying now that the Cavs face an 0-2 series deficit, Rob Parker is not of that company. In fact, Parker believes Cleveland is in “no trouble at all” despite dropping the first two games against Boston by a combined 38 points.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Parker explained not only why he believes the Cavs aren’t in trouble, but why they ultimately will win the series vs. the C’s.

“The Cavs are not in trouble. Not yet. Not at all… I’m sticking with LeBron.” — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/v5L3QwKCAu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 16, 2018

Parker did make a few fair points. Boston has a 1-4 road record in these playoffs, and Cleveland undoubtedly has the best player featured in the series. That said, Kyrie Irving’s absence hasn’t noticeably troubled the Celtics in the postseason yet. especially against the Cavs. Boston logged three double-digit wins in the first two rounds combined and already has two over James and Co. in the ECF.

Saturday’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena could prove to be the most telling game of the series, and if the Cavaliers endure a similar fate as the first two contests, Parker and James might have to start worrying.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports