Why Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Worried About Cavs After Game 1 Loss Vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics put on a clinic Sunday at TD Garden when they embarrassed the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals, trouncing LeBron James and Co. 108-83.

James said after the loss that he wasn’t concerned heading into Tuesday’s Game 2, and he wasn’t alone in feeling confident about the Cavs’ chances in Game 2.

FOX Sport 1’s Shannon Sharpe, a noted James homer, went on Monday’s episode of “Undisputed” and laid out the case for why he’s not worried about Cleveland after the Celtics throttled them in Game 1.

His reasoning: James, who scored only 15 points in Game 1, will have a monster game to even the series.

“I’m not overly concerned… remember what happened in Game 2 when they played Indiana? 46-12-5. Do you remember what happened in Game 2 when they played the Baby Dinosaurs? 43-14-8. Just watch tomorrow night.” @ShannonSharpe on why he believes LeBron will bounce back pic.twitter.com/6annkVaOHx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 14, 2018

Monday, as you might expect, was take city when it came to ECF. While Sharpe still is backing the best player on the planet against Boston, Stephen A. Smith blasted James’ effort in Game 1 following the loss and Sharpe’s co-host Skip Bayless, naturally, had a field day with the Cavs’ loss.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images