Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady’s Interview Comments Were ‘Stunning’

Tom Brady did little Monday to cool the flames engulfing the New England Patriots’ offseason.

In fact, Skip Bayless would argue the quarterback stoked the fire.

Brady had some interesting responses to questions posed Monday by Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. The biggest head-turner came when Brady was asked whether he felt appreciated by the Patriots and the 40-year-old started his response with, “I plead the fifth,” before then suggesting it was a “tough question.” Brady also said, “I have my moments,” when asked about his overall happiness.

Maybe we’re reading too much into Brady’s responses. Maybe he’s really happy, and it’ll all be water under the bridge when he returns to the Patriots for the 2018 NFL season. But Bayless explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he found Brady’s comments during the Q&A to be “stunning” — “scathing,” even — when compared to the QB’s usual standards.

"This was Tom Brady's version of going LaVar Ball on Bill Belichick." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/MwsGZSNd6g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 1, 2018

It’s been a weird offseason for the Patriots. There were reports of a power struggle involving Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft leading up to New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the last few months haven’t extinguished that chatter by any means.

