Why Skip Bayless Feels ‘Sorry’ For LeBron James Before Celtics Vs. Cavs Game 2

The weight of the world is on LeBron James’ shoulders for Tuesday night’s clash at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, limiting James to just 15 points along the way. Many folks are expecting a solid bounce-back effort from the Cavs in Game 2, however, and James is facing an incredible amount of pressure to provide a legendary performance.

In fact, Skip Bayless explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he actually feels “sorry” for James leading up to Game 2.

"I feel sorry for LeBron James tonight … In all of my career covering the NBA or NFL, I cannot ever remember a single game in which one player had more pressure of expectation on his shoulders than LeBron has going into this game tonight." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ZJIRqgEWoT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 15, 2018

Expectations always are high for James. But he’s been amazing for most of the playoffs, and the Cavs really need a spark after looking so terrible in Game 1. Plus, James said he’s not concerned at all about trailing 1-0 in the series, which Bayless interpreted as a sign of disrespect toward the Celtics.

Add it all up, and yes, The King needs to flex his muscle in Game 2. And that’s asking a lot, especially in Boston, where the C’s are 8-0 this postseason.

