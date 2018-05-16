Why Stephen A. Smith Credits Kyrie Irving For Celtics’ Playoff Run

Is Kyrie Irving haunting the Cleveland Cavaliers from beyond the floor?

Stephen A. Smith believes the Boston Celtics are benefiting from the inside knowledge their injured point guard has about the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they lead 2-0 in the Eastern Conference final. Smith said Wednesday on ESPN’s first take, Irving might be helping the Celtics gain a mental edge over his former team, despite not appearing in a game.

.@stephenasmith thinks Kyrie Irving is leading the Celtics from the bench. pic.twitter.com/GnyvtanWYO — First Take (@FirstTake) May 16, 2018

The knee surgery Irving underwent last month officially ruled him out for the entire postseason, but he has remained close to the team during his recovery from the procedure.

Smith’s point about Irving’s behind-the-scenes influence contrasts with that of Chris Broussard, who believes the 26-year-old no longer is the leader of this Celtics team.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images