Why Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Scottie Pippen’s Celtics-Cavs Take

Possible? Sure. Likely? No way.

That’s how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Boston Celtics’ chances of defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals if they knock off the Philadelphia 76ers. The antagonistic talking head explained himself Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” in response to Scottie Pippen’s previous analysis that the C’s could take down the Cavs and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Here’s why Smith believes Cleveland ultimately would be too much for Boston:

Pippen said Tuesday on ESPN’s “The Jump” that he likes the confidence with which the Celtics are playing right now and explained that Boston has some players who could pose matchup problems for LeBron James, who’s been amazing throughout the playoffs thus far.

Of course, both segments came under the assumption the Celtics will take care of business in eliminating the Sixers, who fell behind 3-0 in their series against Boston before winning Game 4 in Philadelphia on Monday.

The Celtics and 76ers meet again Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images