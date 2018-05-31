Goose Crashes Into Scoreboard During Wild Chase At Tigers-Angels Game

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels had to deal with more than just a rain delay Wednesday night.

A goose caused quite the scene when it flew onto the field in the top of the sixth inning, making its way from the outfield to the infield while avoiding being caught by the grounds crew at Comerica Park.

The goose took flight but was unable to gain the proper altitude, careening into the scoreboard and falling into the seats below.

Watch for yourself:

Wild goose chase 😂😂 wait for the end… (via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/o3iBgUOeWE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 31, 2018

The good news? The goose is OK.

We've been informed the goose is healthy and has been released outside the ballpark. #RallyGoose — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 31, 2018

The goose seemed to bring the Tigers some luck, as the team scored five runs in the home half of the sixth to break the 1-1 tie.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images