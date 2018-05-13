William Byron Collects Multiple Cars In Fiery NASCAR Wreck At Kansas

What is it with the fiery NASCAR wrecks at Kansas Speedway?

Last season, Danica Patrick’s “Wonder Woman” car caught fire in a violent crash that resulted in Aric Almirola breaking his back. And the flames returned Saturday night during the final laps the KC Masterpiece 400.

With 14 laps remaining in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, William Byron slammed into the wall after losing control of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, sparking a nasty crash that collected multiple cars and left the No. 24 smoldering near the infield grass. Byron exited his car under his own power, and later was released from the care center without injury.

BIG CRASH! Good to see William Byron climb out of the No. 24 machine after an incredibly hard hit in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/WljxV6qs7E — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2018

Scary stuff.

The list of drivers involved in the wreck is long: Byron, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Ty Dillon Chris Buescher and Matt Kenseth, who was making his first start of the season for Roush Fenway Racing.

After leaving the infield care center, the 20-year-old Byron said the crash was the most severe of his young NASCAR career.

William Byron after his big crash in Kansas: "That one hurt … really bad." pic.twitter.com/WHn7gLXhjo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2018

Once the dust settled, Kevin Harvick went on to win the race after passing Martin Truex Jr. on the second-to-last lap.

The victory was Harvick’s fifth of the 2018 season, and 42nd of his career.

Retweet to congratulate Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team on their WIN in Kansas! pic.twitter.com/xTDpuXcolq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2018

Harvick never has won more than five races in a single season. But with more than six months remaining in the campaign, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has a great chance of setting a new career-high.

His 42 Cup wins are 18th most all-time.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images