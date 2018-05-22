World Cup Rumors: Will Smith, Nicky Jam To Perform Official Song

Photo via YouTube/Breaking News

Will Smith will take on the world this summer when he makes his grand return to the music scene.

The rapper-turned-actor will perform the official anthem of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Vibe’s Desire Thompson reported Monday, citing reggaeton producer DJ Nelson. Smith and Nicky Jam will collaborate on the World Cup song, which also will feature Kosovo singer Era Istrefi. Diplo will produce the song.

“Nicky Jam and Will Smith are producing the new copa de futbol, they’re doing it together,” DJ Nelson told Vibe VIVA on May 16. “They’re making this big song and it’s just so crazy.”

Musicians have released a number of World Cup-affiliated songs for this year’s tournament, with Jason Derulo’s “Colors” representing one of the most prominent efforts so far.

However, Smith’s and Nicky Jam’s song will have FIFA’s stamp of approval, and they’ll likely perform it July 15 prior to the World Cup final.