WWE’s John Cena Explains Breakup With Nikki Bella On ‘TODAY’ Show

John Cena couldn’t have found a better place to tell his side of the story.

The WWE superstar offered insight into his breakup with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella on Monday during his appearance on “TODAY.” Cena and Bella announced their split April 15, just two-plus weeks before they were due to marry each other, and speculation about their breakup has swirled ever since.

Cena used the platform “TODAY” provides to speak at length with great emotion about the demise of his high-profile relationship with Bella and his hopes for the future.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”@JohnCena updates us on how he’s doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) May 14, 2018

“I still love Nicole (Bella),” Cena said. “I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

Bella hasn’t responded publicly to Cena’s comments.

Time will tell whether they’ll mend fences and reunite.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images