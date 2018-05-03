WWE’s Kane Claims Win In Republican Primary For Mayor In Tennessee County

Photo via YouTube/FOX News

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs apparently can win inside the political arena, too.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion appears to have won the Republican primary election for mayor of Knox County, Tenn., according to USA TODAY’s Scott Gleeson. Jacobs defeated Brad Anders by just 17 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting, but his victory won’t become official until election officials count the outstanding provisional ballots.

Nevertheless, Jacobs and the WWE celebrated his apparent political win Tuesday night, sharing these message via Twitter.

Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

It looks like @KaneWWE is on his way to being the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/NajkSiTt2q — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2018

Jacobs announced his bid for Knox County mayor in March 2017. He is a self-described libertarian who is running on a platform similar to that of ex-U.S. president Ronald Reagan, according to The Hill’s Morgan G. Stalter.

Assuming election officials confirm his win in the Republican primary, Jacobs will take on Democrat Linda Haney on Aug. 2 in the general election.