Wyc Grousbeck Was Brutally Honest About Why Celtics Needed To Make Changes

Last season’s Boston Celtics were, at times, both inspirational and thrilling to watch.

But that team wasn’t good enough, and the front office knew it.

The current version of the Celtics, which will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, features just four players from last year’s team: Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier. And during an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed there was a perfectly good reason for why Boston overhauled its roster in the offseason.

Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck: "We made major changes because we weren't winning anything with last year's team." Pretty damning indictment. Jesus Wyc — Dan Lifshatz (@DanLifshatz) May 15, 2018

Talk about it putting it bluntly.

Still, Grousbeck probably is right. As fun as it was to watch Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Co. fight their way to the conference finals, the fact is that team had reached its ceiling, and needed a shakeup.

But the Celtics as currently constituted? Well, the sky really is the limit.