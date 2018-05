The Red Sox as a whole are performing well in 2018, but two players specifically have been on another level.

J.D. Martinez’s two home runs against the Oriels on Sunday not only helped lift the Sox to a 5-0 victory, but also moved him level with Mookie Betts atop the MLB’s home run leaderboard.

In the video above, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava takes a look at just how good Martinez has performed lately.

