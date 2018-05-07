Xfinity X1 Report: Relive Allen Iverson’s ‘Practice’ Rant 16 Years Later

A common theme emerged among reporters’ questions for Allen Iverson on May 7, 2002. Unfortunately for the media, the now 42-year-old Hall of Famer wasn’t having any part of it.

Holding a post-season press conference after what had been a disappointing season for the Philadelphia 76ers, Iverson faced several questions about his dedication to practice. And lets just say the then two-time NBA All Star didn’t take kindly to them.

“We sitting in here — I’m supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talking about practice,” Iverson said. “I mean, listen: we talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We talking about practice.”

