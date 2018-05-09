Yankees Fans Crush Joe Kelly With Boos As Red Sox Pitcher Enters Series Opener

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

Let’s just say that New York Yankees fans weren’t exactly pleased to see Joe Kelly on Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox reliever entered the series opener against the Yankees in the seventh inning and was greeted was a thunderous collection of boos. Kelly, of course, became public enemy No. 1 among Yankees fans after he brawled with first baseman Tyler Austin at Fenway Park on April 11.

You can watch Kelly’s not-so-warm welcome in the video here, courtesy of WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

The boos quickly turned to cheers, however, as Kelly allowed a go-ahead, RBI single to Aaron Judge on his first batter faced.