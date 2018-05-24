Yankees Suffered Every Traveler’s Worst Nightmare Twice In One Road Trip

Photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees are flying high this season, but even the second-best team in baseball can be grounded by flight problems.

The Yankees got stranded at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport late Wednesday night following their loss to the Texas Rangers, according to Newsday’s Erik Boland.

The details will make travelers shudder: The plane took off from DFW shortly after the game but had to turn around and fly back to the airport due to a mechanical issue. That issue took nearly six hours to fix, a period so long that some Yankees players and staff were bused to a nearby hotel — only to be shuttled back to the airport when the needed airplane parts arrived some time between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET, per Boland.

The plane finally took off around 5:30 a.m. ET, according to Boland.

Brutal, right? Well, it turns out the Bronx Bombers actually had a worse experience last week. The Yankees were scheduled to fly from Virginia’s Dulles International Airport to Kansas City last Wednesday night ahead of their series with the Royals, but bad weather and maintenance issues caused the flight to get canceled. In this instance, the team actually had to sleep in the airport overnight, as there weren’t enough hotel rooms available in the area.

It was a trying road trip for New York on the field, as well: The club went 3-3 during the nine-day, three-city swing and also had two games against the Washington Nationals suspended or postponed due to weather.

There are clear skies on the horizon, though: The Yankees have an off day Thursday before beginning a six-game homestand in the Bronx.