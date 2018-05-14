Zdeno Chara Reflects On Bruins’ Improbable Season In Gracious Instagram

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shortly after the Boston Bruins’ season ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Zdeno Chara promised to continue his now-famous run on Instagram.

And although it took nearly a week, the Bruins defenseman reentered the social-media foray Monday morning.

In a lengthy, gracious post, Chara reflected on what was truly a fascinating, expectations-shattering season at TD Garden. Furthermore, Boston’s captain took time to thank the Bruins fans and personnel, as well as look ahead to next season.

(You can click here to view Chara’s post.)

“It’s been a week. The mind slowed down and the thoughts have settled,” Chara wrote. “It’s never easy to lose, every athlete will tell you that. I feel it’s important to see the good side in everything. Many didn’t see us make the playoffs but we played for the first place in Eastern Conference. We won a very difficult 7 game series against a very good Toronto team. I am proud how this team played throughout the whole season and battled through adversities, injuries and negative expectations.

“We really cared for each other and came together. So proud of our young players and so grateful to have so many leaders on this team. A big ‘Thank you’ to our trainers, medical staff and all personnel working at the Bruins organization for what they do for us every day. To our families for the care and love we receive during the whole year. And mostly to you, all (Bruins fans) for your unconditional support, for creating an unbelievable atmosphere during the whole season.

“I see a great potential and stay motivated! We will be back stronger next season. And the work starts now! 💪🏽🐻 #stronger #patience#positive #motivated.”

Well said.

Despite being 41 years old, Chara still is the perfect player to set an on-ice example for Boston’s young squad. He’s also someone who everyone should look toward for inspiration on how to use social media for good.