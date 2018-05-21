Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shown First MLS Red Card After Slapping Opponent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a hit in Major League Soccer but he now has gone too far.

The Los Angeles Galaxy striker received his first red card in MLS on Monday in his team’s game against the Montreal Impact. The referees used video replay to determine he should be dismissed for violent conduct, slapping Impact defender Michael Petrasso in the back of the head.

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct. #MTLvLA https://t.co/qF8UcCZYuy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

The red card was the 14th of Ibrahimovic’s illustrious career and his first in a league game in five-plus years.

2012 – Zlatan Ibrahimović has received his first red card in a league match since Nov. 3, 2012, when he was a member of Paris Saint-Germain. Slap. #MTLvLA — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) May 21, 2018

Ibrahimovic arrived in MLS to great fanfare and marked his March 31 Galaxy debut by scoring one of the league’s best-ever goals. But he netted only once in the ensuing six games, and the Galaxy won only one of those contests. Frustration undoubtedly is growing in the Galaxy camp, and the veteran striker’s apparently has boiled over.

