2018 NBA Draft Live Stream: Watch Every First-, Second-Round Pick Online

Photo via Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2018 NBA Draft takes place Thursday night in Brooklyn, and there’s a lot of excitement entering the first round because the rumor mill is churning.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are taking calls on the No. 4 pick, with the Boston Celtics among several teams that’ve shown interest in the selection. The Sacramento Kings also are a wild card at No. 2 because no one knows who they will select. They could go with Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley or surprise everyone with a different pick.

Either way, it should be a wild night.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 NBA Draft online.

When: Thursday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

