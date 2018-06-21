2018 NBA Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First Round Pick

The NBA Draft is here.
The first round will take place at the Barclays Center in New York and with a stacked class, it surely won’t disappoint.
The Pheonix Suns will pick first, followed by the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. Multiple teams are expected to inquire about the Hawks’ No. 3 pick if EuroLeague star Luka Doncic isn’t selected with the first two picks.
Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected.
ROUND 1
1. Pheonix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, F, Arizona
2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG, Slovenia (Rights traded to Mavericks)
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
5. Dallas Mavericks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma (Rights traded to Hawks)
6. Orlando Magic: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
9. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova (Rights traded to Suns)
11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky (Rights traded to Clippers)
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State (Rights traded to Hornets)
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College
14. Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri
15. Washington Wizards: Troy Brown: SF, Oregon
16. Phoenix Suns: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech (Rights traded to 76ers)
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
18. San Antonio Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami
19. Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
