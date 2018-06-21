2018 NBA Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First Round Pick

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA Draft is here.

The first round will take place at the Barclays Center in New York and with a stacked class, it surely won’t disappoint.

The Pheonix Suns will pick first, followed by the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. Multiple teams are expected to inquire about the Hawks’ No. 3 pick if EuroLeague star Luka Doncic isn’t selected with the first two picks.

Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected.

ROUND 1

1. Pheonix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, F, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG, Slovenia (Rights traded to Mavericks)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma (Rights traded to Hawks)

6. Orlando Magic: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova (Rights traded to Suns)

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky (Rights traded to Clippers)

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State (Rights traded to Hornets)

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

14. Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

15. Washington Wizards: Troy Brown: SF, Oregon

16. Phoenix Suns: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech (Rights traded to 76ers)

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

18. San Antonio Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

19. Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland