2018 NBA Finals Live: Warriors Vs. Cavs Game 2 Score, Highlights, Analysis

After a thrilling Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will square off in Game 2 at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.

Despite a whopping 51 points from LeBron James, the Cavs dropped the series opener in heartbreaking fashion, as a J.R. Smith brain cramp paved the way for a Warriors overtime win.

Will Golden State take a commanding 2-0 lead Sunday night, or will the Cavs steal one on the road to bring a tied series back to Cleveland?

Follow our live blog throughout the game for updates on the score, as well as highlights and analysis.

Second quarter, 9:12, 40-30 Warriors: Klay Thomspon follows up Kevin Durant’s 3-pointer with a deep 2-pointer, forcing the Cavaliers to take a timeout.

Kevin Durant sets and fires from long range! KD is a perfect 5-5 for 11 PTS on #NBAonABC #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/RFrD4NyXiU — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2018

End of first quarter, 32-28 Warriors: Golden State cannot jump out to a commanding lead despite shooting 65 percent from the field in the opening frame. LeBron James leads all scorers with 10 points, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson paced the Warriors with seven points apiece.

First quarter, 1:44, 30-24 Warriors: Certainly not ideal for the Cavaliers.

Kevin Love left for the locker room late in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/GGNwglYdLg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2018

First quarter, 3:32, 26-19 Warriors: Golden State continues to dominate the paint.

First quarter, 7:03, 17-12 Warriors: How do you stop this?

First quarter, 8:14, 15-6 Warriors: The Warriors are on fire, connecting on their first seven shot attempts of the game. Draymond Green’s dunk forces Cavs coach Tyronn Lue to call the first timeout of the contest.

First quarter, 11:18, 4-0 Warriors: Golden State’s lineup tweak pays off, as JaVale McGee scores two quick buckets in the first minute.

8:00 p.m.: The Warriors will roll out a slightly different starting lineup for Game 2.

JaVale McGee will be making his first career NBA Finals start and his 7th in this postseason. The lineup of Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green, and McGee have played only 14 minutes together this postseason, — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports