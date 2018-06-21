2018 NHL Awards Tracker: See Winners Of League’s End-Of-Season Honors

Photo via Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017-18 NHL season was full of shock, surprise and intrigue. But with it now in the rear-view, however, we’ll see who stood above the rest — both on and off the ice.

Wednesday marks the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, with the league handing out multiple honors recognizing players for being among the league’s best in a variety of areas.

Here are the results in the order they were announced:

Ted Lindsay Award — Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

James Norris Trophy — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

King Clancy Memorial Trophy — Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks

Calder Memorial Trophy — Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy — William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy — Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils

Selke Trophy — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Jack Adams Award — Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Messier Leadership Award — Deryk Engelland, Vegas Golden Knights

Vezina Trophy — Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

General Manager of the Year — George McPhee, Vegas Golden Knights

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award — Darcy Haugan, Late Humboldt Broncos Coach

Hart Trophy — Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils