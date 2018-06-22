2018 NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch Every First-Round Pick Online

The 2018 NHL Draft begins Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and there’s no shortage of prospects that will be able to make an impact sooner rather than later.

And with the rumor mill already swirling, there’s little doubt that Friday will be a compelling evening, as team’s will make their first-round selections. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres own the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select Rasmus Dahlin, an 18-year-old defenseman from Sweden who projects as one of the best blue-line prospects in quite some time.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 NHL Draft online.

When: Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images