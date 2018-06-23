2018 NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch Picks From Rounds 2 Through 7 Online

The 2018 NHL Draft continues Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, as some of hockey’s brightest prospects will learn their new homes.

Despite an incalculable amount of rumors during the lead-up, Friday’s Round 1 largely was uneventful. The Buffalo Sabres selected Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick, but there were certainly other notable selections made throughout the evening.

The Sabres will select first in Round 2, followed by the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how to watch Rounds 2-7 of the NHL Draft online:

When: Saturday, June 23 at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports

