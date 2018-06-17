2018 U.S. Open Live Stream: Watch Final-Round Play Online

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

No one’s had it easy through the first three rounds of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Not one player will enter Sunday’s final round under par, as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger make up a four-way tie for the spot at 3-over par.

But with the field wide open and the course continuing to make lives difficult, the second major of the year totally is up for grabs.

Here’s how to watch the fourth round of the 2018 U.S. Open online:

When: Sunday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: USOpen.com