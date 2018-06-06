76ers’ Tweet On Allen Iverson’s NBA Finals Step-Over Predictably Backfires

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

If you keep up with NBA Finals history, you might know that today, June 6, is the 17th anniversary of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson stepping over Los Angeles Lakers guard (and current Cleveland Cavaliers coach) Ty Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

It was the only game of the series the 76ers won, and the team celebrated the moment with a tweet and a highlight from their official Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the replies to this tweet, however, didn’t have anything to do with Iverson’s step-over. Instead, fans used it as an opportunity to make their voice heard on the ongoing Bryan Colangelo mess.

Here’s a look at some of the replies.

Underrated part of that game: When Tyron Lue and/or his wife used a series of anonymous twitter accounts to disseminate privileged info and disparage his teammates and then Iverson fired him and it didn’t take a week and everyone agreed it was obviously the right thing to do. — Trill Walton (@Mooque) June 6, 2018

stop distracting us, fire colangeli — Ajit (@2Ajit2Tweet) June 6, 2018

Sixers owners: "We are holding the most loyal portion of our fan base hostage we need to buy more time." Guy wearing a normal collar: "Just put Iverson on social media they always love that" — Honest Matt Jr. 91 (@mattperrown) June 6, 2018

Step over here and do the right thing — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) June 6, 2018

In case you hadn’t heard, Colangelo, the team’s president of basketball operations, allegedly operated several burner accounts on Twitter. These accounts tweeted criticisms of current and former 76ers players, diminished former team executive Sam Hinkie’s success with the team, among other weird things. It’s also possible that his wife ran one or more of the accounts.

The 76ers started an independent investigation to figure out what happened. They have not yet announced the findings of the investigation, and judging by these tweets, it looks like fans are losing patience and want answers ASAP.