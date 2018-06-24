Alex Cora ‘Can’t Wait To See’ Chris Sale Pitch For Rest Of Season

The Boston Red Sox put together a plan in the offseason to try and keep their starting pitchers fresh for the stretch run.

It certainly seems to have worked for Chris Sale.

The Red Sox left-hander tossed seven shutout innings in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Mariners, tallying 13 strikeouts and allowing only four hits in the 5-0 win.

Through 17 starts, Sale has thrown 11 2/3 fewer innings than at this point last season and 138 fewer pitches. His fastball has averaged 96.6 mph over his past four starts, including a blazing 100.5-mph fastball to end his outing Sunday.

Manager Alex Cora is thrilled with where Sale is and noted the ace ” looks like he’s a great place” at what effectively is the halfway point for the lefty.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images