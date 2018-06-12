Alex Cora Discusses Mookie Betts’ Return To Lineup In Win Vs. Orioles

Mookie Betts made his return to the Boston Red Sox lineup on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn’t finish the game.

After missing 14 games with an abdominal strain, Betts hit leadoff at Camden Yards, going 1-for-5 in Boston’s 2-0 win over the O’s in 12 innings.

Manager Alex Cora elected to remove Betts in the bottom of the 11th inning, believing the right fielder had done enough for his first game back.

To hear Cora discuss Betts’ return, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.