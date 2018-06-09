Alex Cora Discusses What’s Been Working For Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr. contributed in a big way in Saturday afternoon’s win.

The outfielder homered in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, his first extra-base hit off a left-handed pitcher this season.

After a series of struggles to begin the season, Bradley has made some adjustments to his swing, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora has noticed, saying he’s been consistent over the last two-and-a-half weeks.

To hear all of Cora’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images