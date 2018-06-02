Alex Cora Doubles Down On Decision To DFA Hanley Ramirez, Despite Injuries

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

It has been just over a week since the Boston Red Sox decided to designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment, and in the time since, two Red Sox position players have gone to the disabled list.

Still, Alex Cora doesn’t regret the move, a transaction he recommended.

Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, while Mookie Betts was added Friday. Though the Red Sox will get reinforcements from Triple-A Pawtucket in first baseman Sam Travis, the recent bite from the injury bug resulted in the Sox skipper facing questions about the decision to give Ramirez the heave-ho.

In short, Cora has no reservations, even in hindsight.

Asked about it, Alex Cora doesn’t thinks this is bad timing a week after Hanley Ramirez DFA. Said Red Sox have versatility. Mentioned Sam Travis can move around and play the outfield — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 2, 2018

Of course, it is worth keeping in perspective that Ramirez exclusively played first, and that the the experiment of putting him in the outfield in 2015 was an unmitigated disaster. As such, Ramirez still being on the roster wouldn’t exactly help the Red Sox in this situation.

Indeed, the Red Sox are loaded with versatility, such as Blake Swihart (who is in right field Saturday), Eduardo Nunez (who is at second base) and Brock Holt, all of whom can play a slew of positions. In the coming days — and weeks, depending on severity of the ailments of those injured — all three will have roles that are incredibly magnified.