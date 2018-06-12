Alex Cora Explains Reason For Mookie Betts’ Absence From Red Sox’s Lineup

Mookie Betts returned from the 10-day disabled list Monday when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 in 12 innings at Camden Yards.

Betts went 1-for-5 before being lifted in the 11th inning. The star outfielder is not in the Sox’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the O’s, but there’s no cause for concern.

Manager Alex Cora explained before the game that Betts was slated to play two out of the three games in Baltimore and will be available off the bench Tuesday. Betts will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images