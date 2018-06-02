Why Red Sox Will Call Up Sam Travis To Replace Mookie Betts On Roster

There’s simply no replacing Mookie Betts, but for the next week, the Boston Red Sox are going to have to find someone to occupy his roster spot, and Sam Travis will be the man for the job.

Betts went on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to a left abdominal strain, forcing the Red Sox to make a roster move. They will go with Travis, a right-handed hitter who has spent some time at the big league level and has had some success against left-handed pitching.

After the Sox’s 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday, manager Alex Cora explained why the Red Sox elected to call up Travis to replace Betts.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images