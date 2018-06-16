Alex Cora Happy To Be Coaching Xander Bogaerts, Praises Strong 2018 Start

Xander Bogaerts is having great success thus far for Boston.

The Red Sox shortstop is batting .281 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 53 games. He came up big in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, hitting his 10th home run while having a great defensive night, as well.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about how well Bogaerts has been playing as of late, but indicated he’s one of those players that “can be a lot better.”

To hear all of Cora’s comments about Bogaerts’ potential, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images