Alex Cora Laments Red Sox’s Subpar Defense In Loss To White Sox

Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff Sunday afternoon, but the defense behind him didn’t do the right-hander any favors either.

The Red Sox, who have been one of the better fielding teams all season, accounted for two errors in their 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora expressed disappointment in his team’s fielding performance, especially given Porcello’s tendency to put the ball in play.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports