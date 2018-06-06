Alex Cora Lauds Red Sox’s Offensive Performance In Win Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox were clicking Tuesday night in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox got a stellar outing from knuckleballer Steven Wright in a 6-0 win at Fenway Park, but the Boston bats provided plenty of support for the right-hander as well.

Boston pounded out 10 hits, including home runs from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, as the Sox chased starter Artie Lewicki after 3 2/3 innings.

After the win, Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the team’s offensive success, noting they had “traffic” on the bases throughout the game.

