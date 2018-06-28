Alex Cora Not Surprised By Recent Surge From Back End Of Red Sox’s Lineup

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez have been the offensive stars for the Red Sox this season, but the back end of Boston’s batting order has started to make some noise.

With the likes of Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Nunez and Sandy Leon amid hitting tears, the Sox have been tough outs from top to bottom as of late.

Prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on a handful of players who have broken out of slumps.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports