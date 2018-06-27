Alex Cora Praises David Price’s Strong Start In Win Vs. Angels

David Price continues to baffle opposing hitters.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has been lights out lately and Tuesday was no different. Price tossed six strong innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking seven in Boston’s 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Price struggled with his command in the early going, but was able to find his groove and turn in a solid outing to earn his ninth win of the season.

Manager Alex Cora praised Price’s ability to give his team a chance to win even though he struggled early.

