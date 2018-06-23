Alex Cora Raves About J.D. Martinez After Stellar Night At Plate

Alex Cora sure had a lot of positive things to say about J.D. Martinez on Friday night.

And how could he not?

The Red Sox slugger went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run in Boston’s wild 14-10 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

After the game, the Sox skipper touched on Martinez’s performance, as well as what helped lead to the 20-hit, offensive outburst for Boston.

To hear all of Cora’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images