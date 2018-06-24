Alex Cora, Red Sox Glad To See Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts Back In Lineup

The Boston Red Sox will get a much-needed boost to their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

After missing Saturday’s loss to the M’s, Mookie Betts (illness) and Xander Bogaerts (left index finger) are back in the order to support left-hander Chris Sale. Betts will slot into his normal leadoff spot in the order while Bogaerts will hit fifth.

The Red Sox stormed back in Game 1 of the series to grab a 14-10 win. Seattle responded with a 7-2 win over Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday.

To hear manager Alex Cora discuss the status of Betts and Bogaerts, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images