Alex Cora Says Jackie Bradley Jr. Facing Bad Luck In Offensive Slump

After struggling offensively over the last few weeks, Jackie Bradley Jr. is not in Friday’s lineup.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder only has eight hits in 60 at-bats in the month of June, while batting just .181 on the season. Despite the struggles at the dish, Sox skipper Alex Cora said it’s just a routine day off for the 28-year-old and that his swing is where it should be, it’s just a matter of bad luck.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images