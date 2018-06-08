Alex Cora Believes Jalen Beeks Can Learn From Tough Debut Vs. Tigers

Jalen Beeks’ Major League Baseball debut didn’t go as well as he had planned.

The left-hander made a spot start Thursday at Fenway Park, lasted just four innings while giving up six runs (all earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

After the game, Sox skipper Alex Cora commended Beeks for battling through a tough first inning, noting it was valuable experience for the 24-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images