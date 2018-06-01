Alex Cora Sheds Light On Steven Wright’s Importance To Red Sox’s Bullpen

Steven Wright has been a force to be reckoned with out of the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen thus far this season.

In 16 innings pitched, the knuckleballer only has given up nine hits and four runs while striking out 14. Wright was especially sharp Thursday night in Houston, pitching three scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit to the Astros in the Red Sox’s series-opening loss.

Prior to Friday’s game at Minute Maid Park, Sox manager Alex Cora revealed the next step he’d like to see Wright take while also noting the right-hander is starting to become “a weapon” out of Boston’s bullpen.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports