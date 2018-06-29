Alex Cora’s Fenway Park Office Features A Meaningful Decoration

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Every win counts over the course of a Major League Baseball season, and this notion certainly is not lost on Alex Cora.

Cora has shined in his first season as the manager of the Boston Red Sox, who currently own the best record in the big leagues at 55-27. And thanks to an awesome decoration idea, the first-year skipper has an easy way of remembering each victory.

On a wall in his office at Fenway Park, Cora has a photo from each Red Sox win in 2018. You can check out the growing collage in the picture here.

In fact, it was Cora who came up with the concept behind the project. Here’s the backstory, courtesy of Red Sox manager of photography Billie Weiss.

At the beginning of the season, Alex Cora approached me with this idea for his office – print a photo from the defining moment of every Red Sox win to hang on the wall. Our photo staff has been keeping it going since game 1, and this is the result so far. Such a great idea! https://t.co/hWIJWDEjFu — Billie Weiss (@bjweiss22) June 29, 2018

If the Sox keep up their torrid pace, Cora’s entire office might end up being covered in photographs.