Alex Guerrero Responds To Julian Edelman’s Reported Four-Game Suspension

Julian Edelman reportedly will be suspended four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and Alex Guerrero wants to make sure he’s not complicit in the New England Patriots wide receiver’s wrongdoing.

Guerrero — who runs the “TB12” clinic and is responsible for essentially all of quarterback Tom Brady’s off-the-field preparation — released a statement Thursday night in light of Edelman’s suspension.

While Guerrero never formally was accused of being behind Edelman’s positive test, there already has been speculation he may have indirectly been involved (or at least will have this used against him by head coach Bill Belichick) given that the wide receiver has worked out and spent time at the TB12 facility next to Gillette Stadium.

Here’s what Guerrero had to say, per NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

From Alex Guerrero…"I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously—it’s disappointing to hear today’s news. Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their training. 1 of 2 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 7, 2018

Alex Guerrero, 2 of 2 "Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong." — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 7, 2018

Guerrero, of course, has come under fire for his health methodologies that otherwise aren’t commonly used in professional sports.

That said, he appears adamant that he had nothing to do with Edelman taking a banned substance, and he was pretty quick in trying to distance himself from that notion.