Alex Ovechkin Gets Mulligan After Horrendous First Pitch At Nats Game

There have been worse first pitches than the one Alex Ovechkin threw Saturday afternoon — but not many.

The Washington Capitals, fresh off their victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final, were honored prior to Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants. And the pomp and circumstance featured a first pitch from Ovechkin that was, well, rather terrible. Thankfully for Caps winger, though, Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer granted him a mulligan.

Watch Ovechkin’s two attempts in the video below:

When you win the Conn Smythe Trophy, you get as many mulligans as you want.#OnePursuit // #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/oJ0BfR9P60 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2018

Hey, baseball isn’t exactly Russia’s national pastime.

By the way: If you’ve yet to see the video of Ovechkin hoisting his first Stanley Cup, you probably should watch it ASAP.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images