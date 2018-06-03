Alex Ovechkin Has Been Emotional Trainwreck During Stanley Cup Final

Alex Ovechkin is a seasoned, 32-year-old NHL veteran, but he’s acted like a kid in a candy store during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that — unless you’re a Las Vegas Golden Knights fan, of course.
The Washington Capitals winger scored a goal and led his team to a 3-1 victory over the Knights on Saturday. More importantly, the Caps, who never have won a Cup, now hold a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Game 3 also saw Ovechkin continue his wild, yet undeniably entertaining streak of being a total emotional rollercoaster during the playoffs. The future Hall of Famer always has worn his heart on his sleeve, but he’s taken things up a notch with his first Cup closer than ever.
First, let’s rewind and enjoy Ovechkin’s myriad of emotions from Game 2 in Vegas:
The guy is like a one-man emoji keyboard.
Now, take a look at Ovechkin’s goal and ensuing reaction from Saturday night:
Pure jubilation.
Except when he’s angry, of course.
Finally, here’s a look at Ovechkin after Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Caps a 2-0 lead late in the second period:
Say what you want about Ovechkin, who for years has abandoned defense in favor of racking up gaudy scoring numbers, but it’s hard to not root for a guy who enjoys the game that much.
And whether he winds up winning the Cup or finishing just short, you can bet his reaction will be a story in and of itself.
Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP