Andrew Benintendi Continues To Hit Well After Making Offensive Adjustments

Andrew Benintendi’s recent success at the plate is good news for the Boston Red Sox, and bad news for any team that needs to pitch to him.

The left fielder turned in another solid performance Wednesday night, going 2-for-5 with a double and solo home run in the 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice talked about Benintendi’s hot streak and what he’s done differently since the beginning of the season when he was struggling offensively.

To hear their full comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.