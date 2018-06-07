Andrew Benintendi Impressive In Mookie Betts’ Absence From Lineup

Andrew Benintendi has been filling in nicely as the No. 1 hitter in the absence of Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder has put together impressive numbers since his teammate landed on the 10-day disabled list last Friday, batting .357 with 10 RBIs.

NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down Benintendi’s numbers in the leadoff spot, as well as discuss just how big his presence is to the Boston offense.

To hear from O'Brien and Eckersley, check out the video above from "Red Sox Gameday Live,"

