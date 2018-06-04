Andrew Benintendi Interrupts A.J. Hinch’s In-Game Interview With Homer

In-game interviews are over when Andrew Benintendi decides they are over.

Well, not really. But the Boston Red Sox outfielder effectively put one to an end Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.

In the fifth inning of the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, Benintendi destroyed a solo home run while ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew was interviewing Astros manager A.J. Hinch. The long ball caused for a rather awkward moment, much to the delight of Red Sox fans.

Check out the sequence in the video below:

Benny goes BOOM pt. 2 💥 pic.twitter.com/nm2NTVDpTF — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 4, 2018

Benintendi’s round-tripper accounted for just one of Boston’s 15 hits in the contest, as the Sox claimed a 9-3 victory to ensure a series split.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports