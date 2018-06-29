Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. Flash Leather In Red Sox’s Win Over Angels

The Boston Red Sox hit a pair of home runs Thursday night at Fenway Park, but they also turned in a pair of web gems.

Stellar defense helped the Red Sox complete a series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels, as both Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. turned in tremendous leaping catches en route to a 4-2 win.

After the game, the two Sox outfielders broke down their stellar snags. To hear what Benintendi and Bradley had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.